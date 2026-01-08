BIG move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as Brand Ambassador of...

The Rise of Intelligent, Real-Time Enterprise Data Platforms and What It Means for Global Businesses
BUSINESS
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance continues to expand its business empire by entering new markets. Now, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has roped in veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador of its packaged drinking water brand Campa Sure.
Reliance entered the Indian soft drink industry by acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroducing it to India in 2023. The company has already expanded into a total beverages portfolio with the addition and development of Campa Energy drinks, Raskik beverages, juices and Campa Sure Packaged Drinking Water.
Since acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroducing it to India in 2023, RCPL has successfully revived the iconic heritage brand, positioning it as a strong player in the Indian soft drink industry today. Ketan Mody, Executive Director, RCPL, said, "Just like brand Campa, Shri Amitabh Bachchan is a true Indian icon who rules the hearts of every Indian and their charisma transcends boundaries. Both stand as the symbol of trust, purity and authenticity. Shri Bachchan & Campa - are a reflection of the same philosophy and coming together of these two legends is special."
Campa Sure is launched with a mission to democratise safe drinking water and comes with highly competitive pricing, the company said in a statement. With its wide range of SKUs (250ml, 500ml, 1L, 2L, 5L, 10L & 20L) covering all occasions and consumer needs.