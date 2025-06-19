Subscribers will receive unlimited data and voice services via Jio’s ultra-low latency 5G network

In a game-changing move for India's mobile gaming community, Krafton India has partnered with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to launch the country’s first-ever gaming-specific telecom bundle. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development at Krafton India, described this partnership as a calculated step toward creating a more immersive and inclusive gaming environment. He stated that the main goal was to provide all Indians with democratized access to engaging, top-notch gaming.

By providing easy access to 5G-powered connection and premium BGMI content, the Jio x Krafton bundle aims to reduce barriers to entry and increase engagement. Merrotra went on to say, "It's about losing yourself in a dynamic, responsive gaming world, not just about playing."

He further added, "Our partnership with Jio is a strategic step towards unlocking the next generation of gamers of our country, where mobile-first gaming is booming. Jio's unmatched digital infrastructure, combined with our immersive game content, creates a powerful ecosystem where access, performance, and experience go hand in hand. Together, we're not just enabling gameplay, we're building the future of gaming in India."

A Jio spokesperson said, "Gaming is an integral part of India's digital lifestyle, and Jio is committed to enhancing that experience. With this gaming pack, we are not just providing connectivity; we are delivering real value by offering 5G connectivity, Cloud Gaming Subscription, and Exclusive in-game rewards with a single recharge. This partnership with BGMI sets a new benchmark in the industry."

Krafton India intends to strengthen its backing for the regional gaming industry. The company claims that 10 Indian gaming entrepreneurs are supported by Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), which provides capital, resources, and coaching. After investing more than $200 million in Indian startups and in Nautilus, Krafton is stepping up its efforts to innovate in a variety of industries, including entertainment, education, automotive, and lifestyle.

Unlocking the Power of the Jio Gaming Pack - Empowering Gamers with Seamless Connectivity and Exclusive Rewards

With the new Jio Gaming Pack, users receive:

1. Special coupons to claim premium skins like the Bard's Journey Set, Desert Taskforce Mask, and Tap Boom Molotov Cocktail of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as in-game rewards with every recharge

2. JioGames Subscription enables gameplay across 500+ premium cloud-based game titles

3. With Cloud Gaming, there is no console or download required - stream instantly anytime-anywhere on devices like Smartphones, Jio Set-Top Box, Web Browsers, and Android TVs

How to redeem and activate your in-game rewards

Step 1: Recharge with the Jio Gaming Pack. You'll receive a confirmation SMS

Step 2: Receive unique BGMI reward codes on MyJio App (→ Profile → Coupons & Winnings)

Step 3: Redeem codes on BGMI's official redemption site, https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem (→ Enter Your Character ID, Redemption Code & verify CAPTCHA → press "Confirm" button). You will receive a message: "Code has been redeemed" on successful redemption

How to access your JioGames Cloud subscription

1. Install & Open JioGames App - https://jiogames.page.link/GPack

2. Log in with your recharged Jio number

3. Start playing - cloud gaming access is pre-activated