The Mukesh Ambani-owned company is also planning to implement a pricing strategy and higher margins for retailers.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, through its FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Ltd is set to revive the brand Campa Cola. As the company is using its extensive financial resources and distribution network to disrupt the market, this will pose a significant threat to other known brands like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.

The Economic Times report claims that Mukesh Ambani is working to see this project through to completion. The business, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani, also intends to increase retailer profits and adopt an aggressive pricing strategy.

Reliance's pricing strategy has always been essential to the company's enormous success and has made companies like Tata reevaluate their approach. By giving merchants much larger margins on their Rs 10 pack, Campa Cola has forced rivals to reevaluate their pricing strategies.

Local retailers will also be aligned by the corporation. In the nation's disjointed retail industry, Campa Cola has acquired key shelf space by providing larger trade margins to neighbourhood kirana shops and small retail establishments. With this approach, it hopes to increase its market share throughout India.

The business has increased its marketing and distribution efforts as the holiday season approaches. With its unbelievable prices, Campa Cola stole the show at the recent Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal. With its 200 ml and 500 ml bottles priced at Rs 10 and Rs 20, respectively, Campa Cola drew in budget-conscious customers while Coke and Pepsi marketed their 600 ml bottles for Rs 40.

Both urban and rural markets, where price is a major factor in purchasing decisions, have responded well to this reduced pricing. Reliance is reaching price-sensitive areas of India by providing goods for almost half the cost of its rivals, solidifying its position in both urban and rural marketplaces.