As for the benefits, the Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS along with 2GB of data for a period of 28 days.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has relaunched Rs 189 prepaid plan in India amid backlash over its voice and SMS-only plans for reportedly not permitting any data top-ups. Jio now provides an affordable plan with free voice and other data benefits for Rs 189. According to some online reports, Jio previously offered a Rs 189 package that was cancelled for an unknown reason, calling this a relaunch.

The 28-day validity of the Rs. 189 prepaid package includes 300 free SMS and unlimited voice calls. It is reported to provide 2GB of data at an unidentified fast speed, followed by 64Kbps unlimited data. Additionally, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud memberships are free with the plan; however, JioCinema Premium Access is not supported.

This is currently the most affordable plan right now after Rs. 199 plan, which has an 18-day validity period, 1.5GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day. Soon, the telecom provider might launch more recent value programs with longer validity.

Notably, Jio recently introduced two new voice-only prepaid plans with 365 and 84-day validity: the Rs. 1,958 and Rs. 458 plans. The company then readjusted the prices to bring them down to Rs. 1,748 and Rs. 448, respectively. The more costly option's validity was reduced to 336 days, while all other benefits continued to be the same.