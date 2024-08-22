Big move by Mukesh Ambani as he gets ready to build undersea vanle route, internet speed to be...

In a move that could reshape the global internet landscape, Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal are spearheading a groundbreaking project that promises to put India at the forefront of digital connectivity. This initiative, shrouded in secrecy until now, involves the construction of an extensive subsea cable network designed to supercharge internet speeds and connectivity across continents.

Subsea cables, akin to high-speed data corridors beneath the ocean, facilitate rapid data transmission between countries. This ambitious project by Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Mittal’s Bharti Airtel involves not only enhancing existing infrastructure but also setting new benchmarks in connectivity. India, long awaited for a digital boost, is on the brink of a significant upgrade.

According to reports, three major players are driving this transformation: Africa Pearls, India-Asia-Express (IAX), and India-Europe-Express (IEX). These networks, set to launch between October and next March, aim to deliver speeds up to four times faster than current capabilities. The anticipated impact of these networks is nothing short of revolutionary for India’s digital infrastructure.

The 2Africa subsea cable system, renowned for being the world’s longest, stretches 45,000 kilometres and supports up to 180 terabits per second (tbps). With investments from Bharti Airtel and Meta, it will connect 33 countries, positioning Airtel’s Mumbai landing station as a pivotal node in this global network. Meanwhile, Jio’s investments in IAX and IEX promise even more dramatic advancements. The IEX network, boasting a capacity of 200 tbps, will span from Mumbai through the Persian Gulf to Europe, covering 9,775 kilometres. The IAX network, equally impressive, will extend 16,000 kilometres from Mumbai to key destinations in Southeast Asia.

These advancements are not merely about increasing speed; they represent a strategic leap in global connectivity, positioning India as a crucial hub in the international telecom arena. As these projects move forward, they will likely have far-reaching effects on the digital landscape, not only enhancing speed but also boosting India's global technological stature.