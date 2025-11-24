FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Vanishing Pause: India's Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'

Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?

Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...

BIG challenge for Mukesh Ambani as Apple, Amazon, Meta unite against Reliance Jio due to...

How Dharmedra met Hema Malini? A look at Veeru and Basanti's love story

Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence...', says HAL in first statement after Dubai Air Show, clarifies 'no impact' on...

BIG move by Gautam Adani as his flagship firm JV acquires Rs 230 crore...

Dharmendra Dies: Who was Arjun Hingorani, man who gave Bollywood its 'He-man'

The Vanishing Pause: India's Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

The Vanishing Pause: India's Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Dilip Kumar, SRK presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife

BUSINESS

BIG move by Gautam Adani as his flagship firm JV acquires Rs 230 crore...

The acquisition is expected to be completed by November 25, 2025.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 03:41 PM IST

BIG move by Gautam Adani as his flagship firm JV acquires Rs 230 crore...
File Photo: Gautam Adani
Adani news: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani continues to acquire several companies to expand his business empire. Now, his Adani Group joint venture company has acquired infrastructure developer Trade Castle Tech Park, which owns sizeable land parcels, for Rs 231.34 crore, PTI reported.

A joint venture of Adani group flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and data centre operator EdgeConneX called AdaniConneX (ACX) has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) on November 21, 2025, with Trade Castle Tech Park (TCTPPL) and Shree Naman Developers and Jayesh Shah (existing shareholders of TCTPPL) to acquire 100 per cent stake in TCTPPL, AEL said in a stock exchange filing. "The object of acquisition is to set up infrastructure facilities," it said without elaborating. "The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of November 25, 2025."

The purchase consideration for the acquisition is Rs 231.34 crore, AEL said. "TCTPPL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai, on October 16, 2023, with an object for carrying out infrastructure development activities. While TCTPPL is yet to commence commercial activities, it owns a sizable land parcel and has secured key licenses to commence infrastructure activities, which would give a head start to ACX," it said.

What is AdaniConneX?

AdaniConneX is a 50:50 joint venture of Adani Group and EdgeConneX, established to develop a 1 GW national data centre platform over the next decade. The company operates data centres across Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune and Hyderabad.

READ | Shark Tank India 5: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alag exits, introduces husband Varun Alagh as new judge, who is he?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
