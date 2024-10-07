BIG move by Gautam Adani as Adani Total Gas all set to start India’s biggest...

Adani Total Gas Ltd has started blending green hydrogen in natural gas supplied to households in parts of Ahmedabad. This move is expected to reduce emissions and support India's goal of achieving net-zero emissions.

The company announced that it has begun mixing 2.2-2.3 per cent green hydrogen with piped natural gas in Shantigram, Ahmedabad. The initiative is aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing energy security, and promoting sustainable development.

Around 4,000 domestic and commercial consumers will receive this hydrogen-blended gas for cooking. Hydrogen is injected into natural gas pipelines, which helps generate heat and power with fewer emissions compared to natural gas alone.

According to reports, Adani Total Gas plans to gradually increase the hydrogen blend to 5 per cent and then to 8 per cent. Eventually, the company intends to expand this project beyond Shantigram to other parts of Ahmedabad and across areas where it holds city gas licences.

State-owned power generator NTPC is already supplying green hydrogen-blended gas to homes in Surat, while GAIL (India) Ltd is running a similar pilot project in Indore.

Green hydrogen, which has no carbon emissions, is seen as a key fuel for the future. However, it can corrode pipelines and equipment. Tests have shown that up to 10 per cent hydrogen can be blended into natural gas without causing damage.