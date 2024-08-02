Big move by Gautam Adani as his company makes Rs 14000 crore investment in this sector, project costs…

The estimated investment for this greenfield project is around Rs 14,000 crore, reflecting the rising costs associated with setting up modern thermal power plants, which typically range from Rs 8 to Rs 9 crore per MW.

Adani Power is embarking on a project to construct a 1,600 megawatt (MW) ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. This initiative is a key component of the company's strategy to double its thermal power capacity from the current 15.25 gigawatts (GW) to approximately 30.67 GW by 2030. The project will be executed by Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Power that was formerly part of the Welspun Group before its acquisition in 2019.



The estimated investment for this greenfield project is around Rs 14,000 crore, reflecting the rising costs associated with setting up modern thermal power plants, which typically range from Rs 8 to Rs 9 crore per MW. The construction of the Mirzapur plant is expected to play a significant role in expanding Adani Power's geographic footprint and generation capacity in India, aligning with the country's growing energy demands.



In a significant development, Adani Power has awarded a contract worth Rs 3,500 crore to Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) for the manufacture and supply of the main plant equipment and associated auxiliaries. BHEL will also supervise the erection and commissioning of the new facility, ensuring that it meets the stringent standards required for ultra-supercritical technology, which is known for its efficiency and lower emissions.



The Mirzapur project is part of a broader strategy by Adani Power to enhance its thermal portfolio. They are also expanding their existing 1,370 MW plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with an additional 1,600 MW capacity.



While the Indian government is pushing for a significant shift towards renewable energy, aiming for 50% of installed capacity to come from renewables by 2030, it is also planning to add 80 GW of coal-based power capacity by 2031-32. This dual focus highlights the ongoing emphasis on thermal power as a critical component of India's energy strategy, especially in the face of rising consumption.