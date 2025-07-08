BIG move by Gautam Adani as he acquires another firm for Rs 4000 crore, its business is...

Last month, the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved its resolution plan for the company, Adani Power said in a statement.

Gautam Adani, Adani Group chairman and India's second-richest man, has acquired another company through his Adani Power. The Adani company has announced the completion of its acquisition of the 600 megawatt (MW) Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd (VIPL) through the insolvency route for an aggregate consideration of Rs 4,000 crore. On June 18, 2025, the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved its resolution plan for the company, Adani Power said in a statement.

Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd (VIPL)

VIPL is a 600 MW domestic coal-fired power plant (2×300 MW units) located in Butibori, Nagpur district, Maharashtra. The company had admitted liabilities of Rs 6,753 crore, and the successful resolution plan has proposed to pay Rs 4,000 crore to acquire the company.

Vidarbha Industries Power's link with Anil Ambani

VIPL was formerly a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power, which had announced last year that VIPL was no longer its subsidiary. Adani Power was selected as the successful resolution applicant under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Vidarbha Industries Power.

VIPL acquisition

APL has successfully completed the acquisition and implemented the resolution plan for VIPL for an aggregate consideration of Rs 4,000 crore. The plan was implemented on July 7, 2025, taking Adani Power's operating capacity to 18,150 MW with this acquisition. The company said it's on track to achieve its target of 30,670 MW capacity by 2029-30. It is further undertaking the expansion of its base-load power generation portfolio through a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects.

The Adani company is currently constructing six brownfield Ultra Supercritical Power Thermal Plants (USCTPP) of 1,600 MW each at its existing locations in Singrauli-Mahan (Madhya Pradesh), Raipur, Raigarh, and Korba (Chhattisgarh), and Kawai (Rajasthan), in addition to a 1,600 MW greenfield USCTPP at Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, it is setting up a 1,600 MW greenfield USCTPP in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, it is also reviving the construction of a 1,320 MW Supercritical power plant at Korba that it had acquired previously. With this, APL would cement its position as India's largest private base-load power generation company with 30,670 MW of operational capacity by 2030.

(With inputs from PTI)