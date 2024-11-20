The company is setting up a 30,000-megawatt single-location renewable energy plant in Khavda in Gujarat.

Adani Group will invest about USD 35 billion over the next five years to set up large-scale solar, wind and hybrid plants across different parts of the country, Adani Green Energy Executive Director Sagar Adani said on Monday.

Adani Group is making one of the largest greenfield investments in energy sustainability and transition in the world, he added.

"We have embarked upon what I would say (is the largest greenfield development in the field of renewables by any company anywhere in the world. So, we're investing about USD 35 billion over the next five years to set up large-scale solar, wind and hybrid plants across different parts of the country," Adani said at a CEO panel discussion on 'Role of young leaders for Viksit Bharat@2047' at an SBI-hosted economic conclave here.

The company is setting up a 30,000-megawatt single-location renewable energy plant in Khavda in Gujarat.

"So we're doing arguably one of the largest greenfield investments in energy sustainability and transition in the world.

"While we are doing whatever we can today, we think the possibility and the opportunity of what we can do is much larger," Adani said.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)