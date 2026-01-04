FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BIG move by Gautam Adani: Adani Group inaugrates Rs 60000000000 570 MW Wangchhu hydro power project in Bhutan, here's all you need to know

ANI

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

Adani Group has commenced the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydro Electricity Project in Bhutan, which was initially announced in early September 2025. The foundation stone for the hydro power project was launched in the presence of Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) of Bhutan will hold a majority 51 per cent stake, and Adani Group will have 49 per cent.

In May 2025, the Adani Group and the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) of Bhutan signed separate landmark Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to develop 5,000 MW of hydropower projects in Bhutan jointly."

In a significant step for our energy partnership, we advanced key milestones by signing an MoU for 5,000 MW of hydropower and officially commencing the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydro Electricity Project. I am sincerely grateful for the presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Dasho@tsheringtobgay at the ceremony to mark this occasion," Gautam Adani posted on X, sharing photographs from his Bhutan visit.

Gautam added, "We will continue to strengthen this partnership rooted in sustainability, trust and long-term value."

The Wangchhu project will require an investment of about Rs 60 billion to set up the renewable energy power plant and related infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed within five years of groundbreaking. The Wangchhu is the first hydroelectric project to be taken up under an MoU that was signed in May 2025 between the Adani Group and DGPC for jointly developing 5,000 MW of hydropower in Bhutan.Gautam Adani is a founding member of the Gelephu Mindfulness City.

"Indeed, a visionary initiative of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck that reflects Bhutan's enduring commitment to mindful and sustainable development," Gautam Adani posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

