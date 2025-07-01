The startup is also on the lookout for talent. In her post, Das invited aerospace engineers, system designers, and aviation enthusiasts to join their mission.

After transforming the food delivery industry, Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal is now stepping into the aviation sector. Along with former Zomato executive Surobhi Das, Goyal is working on a new startup called LAT Aerospace, aiming to revolutionise air travel in India. The idea behind LAT Aerospace is simple but ambitious — to make air travel as easy and accessible as bus travel. In a recent LinkedIn post, co-founder Surobhi Das revealed that the startup is working to offer affordable and frequent flights connecting smaller cities that are often ignored by traditional airlines.

Das, who previously served in various key roles at Zomato and Blinkit, said their goal is to fix the inefficiencies in India’s current aviation system. While big airlines focus on major cities and large airports, LAT Aerospace wants to reach people living in underserved areas by using small, smartly placed “air-stops” — tiny terminals no bigger than a parking lot, built closer to where people actually live.

“Access shouldn’t be a privilege; it should be an entitlement,” Das emphasised, stressing the importance of designing a system that includes everyone.

The idea for LAT Aerospace was born when Goyal and Das were travelling across India for Zomato. They experienced firsthand how difficult and expensive regional air travel could be, with limited options, high prices, and long wait times.

LAT Aerospace aims to solve these problems by creating a high-frequency air network, offering quick and convenient flights between smaller cities and towns. Their aircraft will take off and land at compact air-stops, avoiding the hassle of large airports and long security checks.

The startup is also on the lookout for talent. In her post, Das invited aerospace engineers, system designers, and aviation enthusiasts to join their mission — especially those “tired of incremental progress” and eager to be part of real change.