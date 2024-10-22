The new offerings and initiatives include spam blockers, automated SIM kiosks and direct-to-device services.

BSNL has been launching new schemes and plans since the revision of tariffs by major telecom major such as Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel and Vi. The state-owned company aims to capture more users after a hike in tariff plans. Now, it has launched a slew of new offerings and initiatives including spam blockers, automated SIM kiosks and direct-to-device services.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) also introduced low latency 5G connectivity for mining operations in partnership with CDAC, leveraging Made in India equipment and BSNL's technological expertise. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the new services—seven in all—and unveiled BSNL's new logo.

Its spam-blocking solutions automatically filter out phishing attempts and malicious SMS and aim to create a safer communication environment for the telco's users. Automated SIM kiosks allow users to purchase, upgrade, port or replace SIMs on a 24X7 basis leveraging UPI or QR-enabled payments with seamless KYC integration and multi-lingual access.

India's first direct-to-device connectivity solution converges satellite and terrestrial mobile networks to deliver "reliable connectivity", a release said adding the technology is particularly useful in emergency situations and isolated regions and can enable UPI payments in such areas.

BSNL has come up with its own 4G telecom stack which can migrate to 5G, Scindia said terming it a huge accomplishment for India. "Our hope is that BSNL will always be at the forefront of tech innovation," he said. The minister said that BSNL will have 100,000 4G sites by mid-next year and graduate some sites to 5G by that period.

BSNL has been serving the interest of people achieving various milestones across years, Scindia said exuding confidence that "as landscape has become competitive and consolidated" BSNL "will rise to new challenges".

(With inputs from PTI)