BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

BSNL is offering 30 days of unlimited calls, 2 GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a free SIM; check details.

BSNL, the state-run telecom firm, has rolled out an impressive 4G service plan offer for just Re 1 with one-month validity in an attempt to draw more customers. However, this offer is only applicable to new users. This comes days after it completed the rollout of its 4G network across India. The 'Freedom Plan' is a limited-period plan for Re 1 offer that gives users to test BSNL's 4G mobile services for one full month. "This initiative marks BSNL's celebration of India's Independence Day and offers citizens a chance to experience India's own indigenously developed 4G technology at no cost," the company said in a statement.

BSNL Freedom Plan details

The plan includes unlimited voice calls (local/STD), 2 GB high-speed data per day, 100 SMS/day and a free BSNL SIM. The offer is available from August 1 to August 31.

Unlimited voice calls (Local/STD),

2 GB high-speed data per day,

100 SMS/day, and

A free BSNL SIM

BSNL's competitors, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are offering similar prepaid plan benefits for Rs 349, Rs 379, and Rs 399, respectively.

1 lakh 4G sites

BSNL is rolling out 1 lakh 4G sites across the country using Make-in-India technology, and this initiative is a major milestone toward empowering digital India with secure, high-quality and affordable mobile connectivity. While BSNL will offer only 4G service, private telecom operators are offering unlimited 5G and access to entertainment apps without any additional cost in their plans.

READ | Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 1st charging station in India on...; check charging speed, price

"With BSNL's 4G-designed, developed, and deployed under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission -- we are proud to be putting India among a select group of nations that have built their own telecom stack. Our 'Freedom Plan' gives every Indian a chance to test and experience this indigenous network for 30 days -- free of cost -- and we are confident they will see the BSNL difference," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi said.

The move comes days after Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asked BSNL to add customers and grow its mobile service business by 50 per cent in the next year. During a review meeting of BSNL with all circle and business unit heads earlier this week, the minister asked each unit to increase enterprise business by 25-30 per cent and fixed line business by a minimum of 15-20 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)