Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 1st charging station in India on...; check charging speed, price

India acknowledges ties with US has 'weathered several challenges', expresses commitment to take relationship...

'She looks so cute': Viral video shows little girl’s delightful reaction to meeting real-life policeman

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts doubts on fiercest rivalry

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for Ind

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

BSNL is offering 30 days of unlimited calls, 2 GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a free SIM; check details.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 10:32 PM IST

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

TRENDING NOW

BSNL, the state-run telecom firm, has rolled out an impressive 4G service plan offer for just Re 1 with one-month validity in an attempt to draw more customers. However, this offer is only applicable to new users. This comes days after it completed the rollout of its 4G network across India. The 'Freedom Plan' is a limited-period plan for Re 1 offer that gives users to test BSNL's 4G mobile services for one full month. "This initiative marks BSNL's celebration of India's Independence Day and offers citizens a chance to experience India's own indigenously developed 4G technology at no cost," the company said in a statement.

BSNL Freedom Plan details

The plan includes unlimited voice calls (local/STD), 2 GB high-speed data per day, 100 SMS/day and a free BSNL SIM. The offer is available from August 1 to August 31.

  • Unlimited voice calls (Local/STD),
  • 2 GB high-speed data per day,
  • 100 SMS/day, and
  • A free BSNL SIM

BSNL's competitors, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are offering similar prepaid plan benefits for Rs 349, Rs 379, and Rs 399, respectively.

1 lakh 4G sites

BSNL is rolling out 1 lakh 4G sites across the country using Make-in-India technology, and this initiative is a major milestone toward empowering digital India with secure, high-quality and affordable mobile connectivity. While BSNL will offer only 4G service, private telecom operators are offering unlimited 5G and access to entertainment apps without any additional cost in their plans.

READ | Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 1st charging station in India on...; check charging speed, price

"With BSNL's 4G-designed, developed, and deployed under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission -- we are proud to be putting India among a select group of nations that have built their own telecom stack. Our 'Freedom Plan' gives every Indian a chance to test and experience this indigenous network for 30 days -- free of cost -- and we are confident they will see the BSNL difference," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi said.

The move comes days after Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asked BSNL to add customers and grow its mobile service business by 50 per cent in the next year. During a review meeting of BSNL with all circle and business unit heads earlier this week, the minister asked each unit to increase enterprise business by 25-30 per cent and fixed line business by a minimum of 15-20 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Worst-case scenario would be...', says government on Trump's '25 per cent tariff plus penalty' on India
'Worst-case scenario would be...', says government on Trump's tariffs
Good news for Indians travelling to Europe in 2026, EU rolls out two BIG changes in Schengen visa, no longer require...
Good news for Indians travelling to Europe in 2026, EU rolls out two BIG...
BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test against England
BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test vs ENG
Viral video: Bengaluru students leave internet mesmerised with Pushpa 2 dance, netizens say 'the way he matches...'
Viral video: Bengaluru students leave internet mesmerised with Pushpa 2 dance, n
Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland-starrer The Odyssey in Western Sahara
Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming The Odyssey in Western Sahara
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE