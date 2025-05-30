The new 60,000 sq ft Innovation Lab of Wipro will advance its AI-powered vision.

Wipro Limited, the tech giant founded by tech billionaire Azim Premji, has launched its global Wipro Innovation Network. It is aimed at accelerating co-innovation with clients using cutting-edge technologies, a statement by the company reads. The network will leverage frontier technologies ranging from AI to Quantum Computing. The IT giant also announced the opening of its newest 60,000 sq. ft. Innovation Lab at its Kodathi campus in Bengaluru. The facility is expected to serve as a space for clients to explore and prototype new solutions.

"The Wipro Innovation Network is a catalyst for AI-powered co-innovation. By bringing together our global clients, partners, academia, and tech communities, we aim to accelerate innovation that solves real-world challenges, unlocks bold new possibilities, and drives competitive edge for our clients," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro. Wipro currently has a market cap of Rs 2.61 lakh crore, as of May 29.

Wipro Innovation Network

The network will concentrate on five technology areas -- agentic AI, robotics with embodied AI, quantum computing, digital ledger technology, and quantum-safe cybersecurity. It will also connect various parts of Wipro’s innovation ecosystem, including Wipro Ventures, Innovation Labs, the crowdsourcing platform Topcoder, and academic partnerships.

Wipro CTO Sandhya Arun said the network and its labs will provide clients access to Wipro’s global technology base and a space to test and develop prototypes that can be scaled for commercial use. Wipro’s Innovation Labs around the world offer demonstrations of advanced solutions, including systems for software engineering, AI-powered manufacturing, cloud-enabled vehicles, and applications of quantum computing in areas like drug discovery.