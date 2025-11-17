FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

BIG move by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group: 2,500 RInfra and RPower employees to receive...

The group said the ESOP plan reflects its belief that employees are its 'greatest asset' and key partners in its journey of growth, transformation, and long-term value creation.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 02:23 PM IST

BIG move by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group: 2,500 RInfra and RPower employees to receive...
Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group on Thursday announced its first employee stock option (ESOP) programme for staff of Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) and Reliance Power (RPower). According to an official statement, the initiative will cover around 2,500 employees across both companies.

The group said the ESOP plan reflects its belief that employees are its 'greatest asset' and key partners in its journey of growth, transformation, and long-term value creation.

Shareholder Approval Received in 2024

The companies received shareholder approval on November 3, 2024, to issue the stock options. Most eligible employees will be able to exercise their ESOPs at a face value of Rs 10 per share, as recognition of their loyalty and contribution to the group’s ongoing transformation, the statement said.

Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power together have an investor base of more than 5 million shareholders. The Reliance Group employs over 28,000 people and serves millions of customers. It currently holds assets worth Rs 1,07,123 crore and has a net worth of Rs 40,856 crore.

Market Reaction

Following the announcement, Reliance Power shares rose 0.22% to close at Rs 41.35 on Friday. Reliance Infrastructure shares gained 1.54% to end the day at Rs 187.50.

About the Companies

Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) is one of India’s major infrastructure companies, with operations in power distribution, transportation, engineering and construction, and defense. The company is led by Anil Ambani as promoter and has been involved in various financial and legal proceedings, including cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and inquiries by agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Reliance Power (RPower), also promoted and chaired by Anil Ambani, is a key company within the Reliance Group. Anil Ambani and his family serve as the principal promoters of the broader group.

