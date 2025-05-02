Reliance Power signs a 25-year deal with SECI for Asia's largest solar-plus-battery project worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Reliance Power, owned by Anil Ambani, has taken a significant step in the renewable energy sector. Its subsidiary, Reliance New Energy Suntech, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The announcement was made on Friday through a stock exchange filing. The agreement includes the supply of 930 MW of solar power, along with a 465 MW/1860 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), making it Asia’s largest single-location solar-BESS project.

Massive Investment of Rs 10,000 Crore in Next 2 Years

The project will be developed with a capital investment of up to Rs 10,000 crore over the next 24 months. Under the agreement, power will be delivered at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.53 per kWh. To meet the contracted capacity of 930 MW, Reliance New Energy Suntech plans to install over 1700 MWp of solar generation capacity. The company has already deposited a performance bank guarantee of Rs 378 crore with SECI to ensure timely execution.

This strategic move reflects Reliance Power’s strong commitment to expanding in the renewable energy space and adopting clean technologies. The project not only marks a leap in green energy production but also showcases India’s capability to lead in large-scale sustainable infrastructure.

Reliance Power Shares Skyrocket

Following the announcement, Reliance Power shares witnessed a notable rise. On Friday, the stock surged over 3% to Rs 41.31 on the BSE. Over the past few years, the company's shares have delivered exceptional returns:

1630% rise in the last 5 years (from Rs 2.38 on April 30, 2020, to Rs 41.31 on May 2, 2025)

Over 750% growth in the last 4 years

190% increase in 3 years

240% surge in 2 years

More than 53% gain in the past year

The 52-week high and low of Reliance Power shares are Rs 54.25 and Rs 23.26, respectively.

With this mega solar initiative, Reliance Power has positioned itself as a key player in India's renewable energy transition, aiming to harness clean energy for a sustainable future.