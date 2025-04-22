The new policy of working from the office five days a week will be gradually implemented across all functions and roles in the coming months. However, there will be certain exceptions based on specific job requirements.

Flipkart, owned by Walmart, has officially ended its work-from-home policy and is now requiring all employees to return to the office five days a week. The company initially implemented WFH in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic and is now ending this policy after nearly five years.

According to a MoneyControl report, the company had already begun reducing its remote work policy, but this was limited to senior executives at the vice president level and above. The new policy of working from the office five days a week will be gradually implemented across all functions and roles in the coming months. However, there will be certain exceptions based on specific job requirements.

A Flipkart spokesperson explained the rationale behind this shift, saying, "By returning to the office, we aim to foster a strong sense of community for new hires and existing employees, and a shared focus on our common goal." As part of the revised policy, employees will still have access to a limited number of work-from-home days.

Flipkart is a recent example of a company mandating work from the office. Other e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Meesho, Blinkit, and Zepto had already made full-time office attendance compulsory some time ago.

Amazon recently requested all its Bengaluru office employees to return to the office. The company relocated from the World Trade Centre in Rajajinagar to a new office in Devanahalli to accommodate its expanding workforce.

However, Swiggy differs from some other companies as it still operates under a hybrid model. Most Swiggy employees work three days in the office and two days remotely. Nevertheless, certain teams are required to work entirely from the office based on their roles.