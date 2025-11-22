BIG JOLT to Byju’s founder, Byju Raveendran ordered to pay over Rs 95000000000 by US court due to...
Who is Netra Mantena’s mother? She is involved in..., know how world knew about Netra-Vamsi wedding
BIG reforms in India's labour laws: Free health check-ups to overtime pay, how will newly implemented codes benefit young workers?
India, Pakistan in same group again, to lock horns in league stage match in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
‘My darling a woman’s way…’: Raj Kapoor’s special gift for granddaughter Karisma Kapoor before her wedding, attached with heartfelt wish will move you
GRAP-4 restrictions activated in Delhi-NCR? Delhi authorities takes BIG step amid 'very poor' AQI, measures of GRAP-4 are being implemented under...
Rajasthan govt transfers 48 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle, new addl chief sec to CM is...; check full list here
Shreyas Iyer to miss IPL 2026? Latest health update leaves PBKS fans in panic
Dining With The Kapoors': Why family had to let go of Raj Kapoor's iconic bungalow Deonar Cottage for Rs 100 crore?
Netra Mantena wedding: Donald Trump Jr attends Netra-Vamsi's wedding festivities, check full itinerary here
BUSINESS
A US bankruptcy court has ordered Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran to pay over $1.07 billion. The default judgment, issued by Judge Brendan Shannon of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, follows Raveendran’s repeated failure to comply with directions to appear before the court and provide documents.
A US bankruptcy court has ordered Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran to pay over $1.07 billion, holding him personally liable for the movement and concealment of funds from Byju’s Alpha, the company’s US-based financing arm.
The default judgment, issued by Judge Brendan Shannon of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, follows Raveendran’s repeated failure to comply with directions to appear before the court and provide documents, according to multiple media reports.
A default judgment is a ruling issued when a party does not participate in the litigation or ignores court orders, allowing the court to decide the case without a trial.
Meanwhile, Byju Raveendran denied all allegations and informed that he will appeal the US court judgment. Raveendra said that the US Court default judgement was issued on an expedited basis and precluded him from presenting a defence.
“The Court, in our view, ignored relevant facts. Byju Raveendran must be allowed to present a defence and has been denied the right to do so by expediting the trial," the statement said.
“The Delaware Court Judgement also does not address the fact that GLAS Trust has been aware that the monies from the Alpha loans were not used by Byju Raveendran or any Founder of BYJU’s for their personal gain but were used for the benefit of Think & Learn Private Limited (TLPL)," it added.
Byju’s Alpha, incorporated in Delaware in 2021, was established as a special-purpose vehicle to manage a $1.2 billion term loan from a consortium of global lenders.
The subsidiary had no operating business and functioned primarily as a holding entity for the loan proceeds. However, $533 million was transferred from Alpha to Camshaft Capital, a small hedge fund in Miami, and later moved through affiliated entities such as Inspilearn and later to an offshore trust, without any consideration returning to Byju's Alpha, court filings showed.