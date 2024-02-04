Twitter
Big discount on Apple iPhone 15, ahead of Valentine's Day, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

In India, the price of the Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB of storage was Rs 79,900. However, the Flipkart Sale is currently offering the Apple iPhone 15 for just Rs 39,949 in advance of Valentine's Day.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 01:27 PM IST

For those unaware, the Apple iPhone 15 is the most affordable and value-for-money model in Apple's flagship iPhone 15 series. The price of the iPhone 15 has decreased in a number of online sales since it was released. Flipkart has now launched Big Bachat Days, which have lowered the price of iPhones, ahead of Valentine's Day. Among these intriguing choices is the iPhone 15, which was initially offered for Rs 79,900 but is currently only available for Rs 72,999. However, you can purchase the iPhone 15 for just Rs 39,949.

Whether you are planning to buy it for yourself or as a Valentine's Day gift, this price reduction represents a significant savings for customers. This is one of the best chances to get an iPhone for less money. The Apple iPhone 15 is available on Flipkart for Rs 72,999, but customers can save Rs 4000 by using their HDFC card to make purchases, bringing the price down to Rs 68,999. Furthermore, Flipkart is allowing you to exchange your old iPhone 14 for up to Rs 33,505 off, which lowers the price of the Apple iPhone 15 to Rs 39,949.

The Dynamic Island design of the Apple iPhone 15 features a notchless design, thin bezels, frosted glass on the back, and a slightly bigger camera lens. The USB-C port located at the bottom edge is another significant modification that is easily noticed. The Apple iPhone 15 is the most significant update to the device in recent memory and one of the most sophisticated models to be released. It has a ton of new features and is a huge improvement over last year. Despite this, the Apple iPhone 15 features a new chipset, Dynamic Island, USB-C port, and 48MP camera setup.

