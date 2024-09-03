Twitter
Business

Big challenge for Youtube, Netflix as world's richest man Elon Musk plans to launch....

Elon Musk's upcoming X TV app aims to rival Netflix and other OTT platforms offering unique streaming features.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 04:53 PM IST

Big challenge for Youtube, Netflix as world's richest man Elon Musk plans to launch....
Elon Musk
Netflix has recently announced that it will be increasing the prices of its recharge plans. However, Elon Musk might disrupt Netflix’s plans with his new TV app, called X. According to reports, Elon Musk’s new TV app will be similar to Netflix and other OTT platforms. Users will be able to access this TV app through the X platform.

Elon Musk confirms New TV app

Elon Musk has confirmed that the beta version of the X TV app has been released for Android TV. This beta version is now live for LG TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, and Google TV devices. However, the official launch date of the X TV app has not been announced yet.

Watch your favorite movies and shows

According to the details listed on Google Play and the screenshots available, the X TV app is a new OTT streaming service. The company believes that the X streaming service will be a special TV streaming service available to internet subscribers. On the X TV app, users will be able to enjoy their favorite live channels, news, sports, movies, music, and even get weather updates.

Features available on the X TV App

The X TV app will offer a replay feature, allowing users to store their favorite movies and shows in cloud storage for up to 72 hours. This means that users can store shows and watch them later.

The app will also have a "StartOver" TV service, which means you won’t miss the beginning of a movie or show. You can start watching from the beginning whenever you choose.

Additionally, the app will come with a free DVR recording feature, allowing up to 100 hours of recording time.

How to use the X TV app?

To use the X TV app, users will need to have an X account. Currently, the X TV app is only available for Android smart TVs. However, it is expected that the app will soon be rolled out for iOS and other devices.

The X TV app may require a separate subscription, but details about the subscription will only be revealed at the time of its official launch.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
