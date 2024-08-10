Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio as BSNL to roll out 4G/5G ready SIM

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

After France, Singapore, UAE, India to introduce UPI services in this country

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses quarterfinals of women's 76kg event, to rely on repechage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

7 most iconic box office clashes in Bollywood

7 most iconic box office clashes in Bollywood

NASA stellar images: 10 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

NASA stellar images: 10 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

How many people own private planes in India? 

How many people own private planes in India? 

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

Aishwarya Rai said this about doing intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan: 'I was okay with...'

Aishwarya Rai said this about doing intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan: 'I was okay with...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio as BSNL to roll out 4G/5G ready SIM

Whether you’re in the streets of Mumbai or the remote villages of Himachal, BSNL’s new SIM is ready to connect you

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 04:32 PM IST

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio as BSNL to roll out 4G/5G ready SIM
Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a surprising move, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has quietly introduced a technological marvel that could change the face of Indian telecommunications. This isn’t just any SIM card—it’s a 4G and 5G ready SIM, designed with cutting-edge technology that shatters geographical limitations. Imagine a world where your SIM card isn’t tied down to a specific region. BSNL is making that possible.

What makes this SIM so revolutionary? It’s equipped with over-the-air (OTA) technology and is a universal SIM (USIM), allowing users the freedom to activate their cards anywhere, anytime. Whether you’re in the streets of Mumbai or the remote villages of Himachal, BSNL’s new SIM is ready to connect you.

BSNL has partnered with Pyro Holdings to develop this platform, ensuring that their new SIM cards are not only 4G and 5G compatible but also future-proof. This initiative is part of BSNL’s broader strategy to enhance connectivity and service quality across India. The company’s push to roll out 4G services nationwide is just the beginning. With 5G on the horizon, BSNL is positioning itself as a pioneer in bringing advanced telecommunication services to even the most remote corners of the country.

The Road to 5G

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently announced that BSNL will install 80,000 mobile towers by October 2024 to bolster 4G services, with another 21,000 to follow by March 2025. The company’s ambitious plans include the nationwide launch of 5G services, using only equipment made in India, a testament to their commitment to indigenous technology.

BSNL’s new SIM cards are not just a product—they are a promise of better connectivity, unparalleled flexibility, and a glimpse into the future of telecommunications. As the company continues to innovate, one thing is clear: BSNL is on the path to redefining how India connects.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, IIT graduate who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, became IAS in 1st attempt, was state topper with AIR…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, became IAS in 1st attempt, was state topper with AIR…

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio as BSNL to roll out 4G/5G ready SIM

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio as BSNL to roll out 4G/5G ready SIM

NASA’s tough choice: Starliner’s mission vs astronauts’ wellbeing?

NASA’s tough choice: Starliner’s mission vs astronauts’ wellbeing?

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses quarterfinals of women's 76kg event, to rely on repechage

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses quarterfinals of women's 76kg event, to rely on repechage

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement