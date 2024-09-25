Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL's 4G network reaches…

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a bold initiative, extending its 4G network to over 14,500 feet in the remote areas of Ladakh. This ambitious project not only connects previously isolated regions but also poses a formidable challenge to industry giant Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, known for its aggressive market strategies.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently announced that BSNL has successfully installed over 35,000 4G towers across India, with plans to increase this number to 100,000 by June next year. The government’s financial backing of Rs 6,000 crore aims to revitalise BSNL, enabling it to compete fiercely with private telecom operators. This ambitious expansion stretches from Malapu in Arunachal Pradesh to Phobrang in Ladakh, making significant strides in ensuring connectivity in some of the most challenging terrains in the country.

While BSNL’s progress is remarkable, the competition is heating up. Major telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi, have recently hiked their mobile tariffs by an average of 15%. This increase has led to a surprising trend: many subscribers are migrating to BSNL, drawn by its competitive pricing and reliable service. Data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) indicates that BSNL gained a staggering 29.4 lakh new subscribers in July 2024, while its private counterparts faced losses.

As BSNL’s 4G service continues to expand nationwide, the question remains: can Jio withstand this unexpected resurgence? With the telecom sector rapidly evolving, Mukesh Ambani’s next move could determine not just the fate of Jio, but also the future of telecom in India as BSNL reaches unprecedented heights in connectivity.