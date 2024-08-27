Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL rolls out recharge plan with 150 days validity, 4G data at just…

In a surprising move that could make a significant shift in the telecom market dynamics, BSNL has unveiled a plan that promises 150 days of validity with 4G data and free calling for just Rs 397. But what is driving this bold offer, and why should users sit up and take notice?

For just Rs 397, BSNL is offering an impressive 150-day validity on their new 4G plan, a deal that's catching the attention of many. This plan, designed with secondary SIM users in mind, promises not only extended validity but also a substantial amount of data and free calls. The plan features unlimited free calling to any number for the first 30 days, after which users can enjoy free incoming calls for the remainder of the 150 days. Additionally, it includes a daily 2GB data allowance for the first month, with unlimited data at 40 kbps speed thereafter. It also offers 100 free SMS daily for the first 30 days.

This move comes on the heels of private telecom companies hiking their tariffs, prompting a surge in users shifting to BSNL. As the state-owned operator prepares for a nationwide 4G rollout, it has installed over 25,000 new 4G towers across key cities and telecom circles. The government has also committed Rs 83,000 crore in this year’s budget to rejuvenate BSNL, highlighting its growing commitment to expanding and modernising its network.

In a parallel development, BSNL's strategic partner, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), has finalised a decade-long deal with BSNL to introduce 4G services in Delhi and Mumbai. This agreement aims to boost MTNL’s network services, offering enhanced 4G connectivity to its users, a notable advancement after both operators' delay in entering the 4G arena.

As BSNL makes its move with this affordable and robust plan, it not only competes with established giants like Jio, Airtel, and Vi but also potentially reshapes the telecom market dynamics. The question remains: Is this plan a hidden gem in the telecom world or just a strategic play in BSNL’s larger 4G rollout?