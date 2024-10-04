Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL plans to roll out...

BSNL has partnered with Karbonn Mobiles and announced the launch of a new phone, which could be cheaper than Reliance Jio's offerings.

Eight years ago, Mukesh Ambani launched Jio along with Jio's 4G phones. However, that attempt didn’t see much success, and eventually, Jio had to settle for introducing feature phones under the Jio Phone brand. Now, people are eagerly waiting for Jio’s 5G phone, but there is no clear information on when it will be available. In the meantime, BSNL is preparing to launch its own 4G mobile phone.

BSNL has partnered with Karbonn Mobiles and announced the launch of a new phone, which could be cheaper than Reliance Jio's offerings. This phone will come bundled with a BSNL SIM and will provide fast internet connectivity. With the release of this device, BSNL users will no longer need expensive phones to access BSNL 4G services. The company signed an MoU with Karbonn Mobiles on its Foundation Day to formalize this partnership.

As Jio, Airtel, and VI increased their tariff rates, people began turning to BSNL, leading to the resurgence of the "BSNL Ki Ghar Wapsi" (Return to BSNL) trend. BSNL's recharge plans are among the most affordable, which has attracted many users back to its services. BSNL is also working rapidly to expand its 4G network to bring more people into its fold. To capture the attention of users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the government-owned telecom company has introduced this affordable 4G phone as part of its strategy.

BSNL 4G Mobile: What’s the Goal?



BSNL and Karbonn Mobiles have made a historic agreement to bring affordable 4G connectivity to every corner of India. The two companies will collaborate under India's "4G Saathi Policy" to launch a special SIM and handset bundling offer. BSNL mentioned in a post that their goal is to work together to provide affordable 4G connectivity across the nation.