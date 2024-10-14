The state-owned telecom provider is also enhancing its broadband plans to compete with Jio and Airtel, who dominate the broadband market in many regions across the country.

Major telecom operators in India, including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, have recently increased their mobile tariffs by up to 15%. This price hike has prompted many users to switch to BSNL, which offers more affordable recharge options. In response to this growing interest, BSNL is rapidly expanding its 4G services to attract new customers. The state-owned telecom provider is also enhancing its broadband plans to compete with Jio and Airtel, who dominate the broadband market in many regions across the country.

BSNL has recently upgraded the speed limits on its economical fiber broadband plans. The company has increased speeds for its ₹249, ₹299, and ₹329 offerings. Here’s a closer look at these updated plans:



BSNL Affordable Fiber Broadband Plans:



Rs 249 Plan:

Previously offered speeds of up to 10 Mbps; now upgraded to 25 Mbps.

Includes a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 10 GB, after which the speed reduces to 2 Mbps.

Available exclusively for new subscribers.



Rs 299 Plan:

Speed increased from 10 Mbps to 25 Mbps.

Features a 20 GB FUP, with speed dropping to 2 Mbps after reaching the limit.

This plan is also limited to new users.



Rs 329 Plan:

Originally provided speeds of 20 Mbps, now increased to 25 Mbps.

Offers a substantial FUP of 1000 GB, after which the speed decreases to 4 Mbps.

Available only in select areas.



These enhancements reflect BSNL's commitment to improving its services and providing greater value for money, particularly for budget-conscious consumers seeking reliable broadband and mobile services.

The expansion of BSNL's offerings comes at a crucial time when private operators have raised their prices. With many users looking for cost-effective alternatives, BSNL's competitive pricing and improved service quality could help it regain market share.

