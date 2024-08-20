Big Challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio as BSNL launches one-time recharge with a 5-month validity for only Rs…

This comprehensive package is further enhanced with free nationwide roaming and access to popular value-added services like Hardy Games, Zing Music, and BSNL Tune

Amid rising telecom charges and intensifying competition, BSNL, the government-owned telecom giant, has made a bold move by launching its new Rs 997 recharge plan. This plan promises to offer users exceptional value and could potentially shake up the market as BSNL positions itself as a competitive alternative to major players.

The Rs 997 plan provides a remarkable 160 days of validity, which translates to roughly five months of uninterrupted service. During this period, users will benefit from 2GB of data per day, accumulating a total of 320GB over the entire duration. Additionally, the plan includes 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling across all networks in India. This comprehensive package is further enhanced with free nationwide roaming and access to popular value-added services like Hardy Games, Zing Music, and BSNL Tune.

As BSNL prepares to enter the 4G and 5G arena, its strategic move with this new plan aligns with its broader goals. The company is set to officially roll out its 4G services on October 15, having already made significant progress by installing approximately 25,000 4G sites. With 4G trials underway and SIM cards being distributed, BSNL’s expansion plans include major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, with nationwide availability on the horizon. Looking further ahead, BSNL is also gearing up for a 5G rollout, promising even faster and more reliable connectivity.

BSNL’s Rs 997 plan offers an attractive proposition for users seeking long-term connectivity and cost-effective services. As the telecom landscape evolves, BSNL’s proactive steps in launching this plan and its ambitious plans for 4G and 5G services underscore its commitment to remaining a formidable competitor in India’s telecom sector.