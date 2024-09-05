Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio as BSNL introduces new plan with unlimited calls, 3GB data daily, at just…

Is this the end for Jio and Airtel dominance? BSNL has unveiled an offer that could make even the biggest telecom giants sweat. In a market reeling from recent price hikes by major players like Jio and Airtel, BSNL has launched a game-changing Rs 599 recharge plan. For just Rs 214 a month, this state-owned telecom giant is offering 3GB of 4G data per day, sending shockwaves across the industry.

Following recent tariff hikes by private operators averaging a 15% increase, many users began looking for more affordable options. BSNL, seizing the opportunity, made a bold announcement via its X (formerly Twitter) account: a Rs 599 prepaid plan offering 3GB of data per day, valid for 84 days. The total cost? A mere Rs 214 per month. Along with 100 daily SMS and unlimited voice calling, this package is one of the most attractive in the market for heavy data users, totaling 252 GB of data over the validity period.

BSNL’s efforts to reclaim its position don’t stop with its competitive pricing. The state-owned company is also preparing for a significant technological leap. According to the Principal General Manager of BSNL Andhra Pradesh, L. Srinu, BSNL is poised to launch 5G services by Sankranti 2025. Backed by Tata Consultancy Services’ 4G infrastructure, which can seamlessly upgrade to 5G, BSNL aims to bridge the gap with its private competitors.

As BSNL strengthens its 4G presence and looks ahead to 5G, the question remains: Will this affordable plan be enough to disrupt the market? Only time will tell, but for now, BSNL is back in the game.