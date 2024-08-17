Big Challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio as Airtel launches plan with one recharge for four connections at just Rs..

Airtel has unveiled a plan that could revolutionise family connectivity—offering four phone connections under one recharge plan. Priced at just Rs 1199, this new offer is stirring excitement among users looking for comprehensive family solutions.

For those who have long sought a value-packed, multi-user plan, Airtel's Rs 1199 option delivers an impressive array of features. This plan allows one primary connection along with three additional lines, making it an economical choice for families or groups of friends. But what sets this plan apart is its extensive benefit package.

Subscribers to this plan will enjoy a staggering 190GB of monthly data. The primary connection receives 100GB, while each additional connection is allocated 30 GB. This ample data allowance is further enhanced by a 200GB rollover feature, ensuring users never run out of data. Additionally, the plan includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, alongside 100 SMS per day.

Entertainment enthusiasts will find the plan especially appealing. It comes with a six-month Amazon Prime membership, one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access, and subscriptions to Airtel Xstream Play and Wynk Premium. These OTT platforms add significant value, providing diverse content options without extra costs.

Moreover, Airtel's Rs 1199 plan includes no hidden charges, making it a transparent and attractive option. Whether you're looking to keep the whole family connected or simply need multiple connections, this plan offers a comprehensive solution with exceptional benefits.

With this new plan, Airtel is setting a high bar for family-centric offerings in the telecom market, making it a must-consider for those in need of extensive data, call benefits, and premium content access.