Tata CLiQ, the e-commerce arm of the Tata Group, has rebranded itself as Tata CLiQ Fashion to focus exclusively on fashion and lifestyle. The move reflects a strategic transformation led by Noel Tata, shifting the platform from a general marketplace to a specialised destination for fashion enthusiasts.

As part of the rebranding, Tata CLiQ Fashion has introduced a fresh logo, updated packaging, and enhanced app and website experiences. The revamped identity aims to position the platform as a leader in curated fashion and lifestyle products, according to Hindu Businessline.

With over 6,000 brands, Tata CLiQ Fashion offers a wide range of products, including apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty items, gadgets, and home essentials. The platform also features curated stores tailored for specific needs, such as the Sneaker Store, Indie Finds Store, Winter Wear Store, and Wedding Store.

Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CLiQ, emphasised the brand's commitment to empowering consumers.

Tata CLiQ Fashion plans to introduce virtual try-on and hyper-personalization features in the coming months. These innovations are designed to offer customers a more immersive and tailored shopping experience, setting the platform apart from competitors like Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail.

This strategic pivot shows Tata CLiQ Fashion’s ambition to redefine online shopping with cutting-edge technology and a seamless experience.