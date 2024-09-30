Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer romantic drama

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru jump 29% in July-September

This cricket board mocks BCCI for Ind vs Ban Kanpur test, says, 'if BCCI have funds…'

Big change in rich list: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg crossed $200 billion, Mukesh Ambani at...

Tirupati laddus row: SC questions CM Naidu's claim, says keep Gods out of politics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Housing prices in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru jump 29% in July-September

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru jump 29% in July-September

This cricket board mocks BCCI for Ind vs Ban Kanpur test, says, 'if BCCI have funds…'

This cricket board mocks BCCI for Ind vs Ban Kanpur test, says, 'if BCCI have funds…'

Big chage in rich list: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg crossed $200 billion, Mukesh Ambani at...

Big chage in rich list: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg crossed $200 billion, Mukesh Ambani at...

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

This ‘chutney’ is the powerhouse of good cholesterol 

This ‘chutney’ is the powerhouse of good cholesterol 

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं दे�ने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Know what scientists found after studing the body of one of the world’s strongest men

Know what scientists found after studing the body of one of the world’s strongest men

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

HomeBusiness

Business

Big change in rich list: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg crossed $200 billion, Mukesh Ambani at...

The majority of Zuckerberg’s wealth is attributed to his 13% stake in Meta, which he holds through approximately 345.5 million shares.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 05:07 PM IST

Big change in rich list: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg crossed $200 billion, Mukesh Ambani at...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Marking a significant milestone in his financial journey, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has joined the elite $200 billion club. As per Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surged TO $201 billion, positioning him as the fourth-richest person globally, right behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault. Whereas, Mukesh Ambani is on the 12th position with $116 billion net worth as of September 30, 2024.

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth increased to $201 billion according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, making him the fourth richest person in the world, behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk, LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

With a whopping $272 billion in net worth, Elon Musk continues to hold the title of richest person in the world as of right now. Jeff Bezos is next with $211 billion, and Bernard Arnault is third with $207 billion.

Zuckerberg's 13% ownership position in Meta, which he owns through about 345.5 million shares, is largely responsible for his riches.

Zuckerberg's wealth has increased by an astounding $73.4 billion just this year, putting him ahead of other industry heavyweights like Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, and the former CEOs of Microsoft, Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.

The increase in Zuckerberg's wealth can be traced back to a nearly 60% rise in Meta's stock price since January 2024, with shares reaching record highs of over $560 each.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

J-K Elections 2024: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s health deteriorates during poll rally in Kathua - watch

J-K Elections 2024: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s health deteriorates during poll rally in Kathua - watch

Mukesh Ambani boldly plays the Campa game, Pepsi, Coca Cola don't know how to counter

Mukesh Ambani boldly plays the Campa game, Pepsi, Coca Cola don't know how to counter

Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal duped of Rs 7 crore, here's how it happened

Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal duped of Rs 7 crore, here's how it happened

'Ring of fire' Solar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? Check timing and other important details

'Ring of fire' Solar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? Check timing and other important details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Know what scientists found after studing the body of one of the world’s strongest men

Know what scientists found after studing the body of one of the world’s strongest men

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement