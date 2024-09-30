Big change in rich list: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg crossed $200 billion, Mukesh Ambani at...

The majority of Zuckerberg’s wealth is attributed to his 13% stake in Meta, which he holds through approximately 345.5 million shares.

Marking a significant milestone in his financial journey, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has joined the elite $200 billion club. As per Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surged TO $201 billion, positioning him as the fourth-richest person globally, right behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault. Whereas, Mukesh Ambani is on the 12th position with $116 billion net worth as of September 30, 2024.

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth increased to $201 billion according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, making him the fourth richest person in the world, behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk, LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

With a whopping $272 billion in net worth, Elon Musk continues to hold the title of richest person in the world as of right now. Jeff Bezos is next with $211 billion, and Bernard Arnault is third with $207 billion.

Zuckerberg's 13% ownership position in Meta, which he owns through about 345.5 million shares, is largely responsible for his riches.

Zuckerberg's wealth has increased by an astounding $73.4 billion just this year, putting him ahead of other industry heavyweights like Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, and the former CEOs of Microsoft, Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.

The increase in Zuckerberg's wealth can be traced back to a nearly 60% rise in Meta's stock price since January 2024, with shares reaching record highs of over $560 each.