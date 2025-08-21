Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BIG move by Azim Premji as Wipro to acquire another company for Rs 3271 crore, its business is...

The company is headquartered in Connecticut, US. It is a global provider of ER&D and IT services.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 07:37 PM IST

BIG move by Azim Premji as Wipro to acquire another company for Rs 3271 crore, its business is...
Wipro, an IT major founded by Azim Premji, is set to acquire 100 per cent stake in the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company. Wipro has signed a definitive agreement regarding the same for a cash consideration of up to USD 375 million (about Rs 3,271 crore).

What's the agreement?

Under the agreement, more than 5,600 DTS employees, including senior leadership, across the US, Europe, and Asia, will move to Wipro. The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

"Wipro (through its subsidiaries) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Harman Connected Services Inc. and its subsidiaries and certain other assets (collectively, “DTS”) from Harman International Industries, Inc. on August 21, 2025," Wipro said in a filing.

What does Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) do?

DTS is headquartered in Connecticut, USA. It is a global provider of ER&D and IT services, focusing on areas like Embedded Software, Digital Engineering, Design Thinking, Device Engineering, Cloud & Infra services, Data Analytics & AI, and Enterprise Automation. It caters to industrial, consumer, hi-tech (communication & software), and healthcare & life sciences sectors.

READ | Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

How the acquisition strengthens Wipro’s ER&D portfolio

It is done by advancing its AI-driven digital and device engineering capabilities, spanning design-to-manufacturing across industries such as technology, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer sectors.

Wipro market cap

The company has a market cap of Rs 2.62 lakh crore, as of August 21. Its shares closed at Rs 250.40 on Thursday.

