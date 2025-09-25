Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BIG boost to India's economy ahead of Dussehra, Diwali; likely to create 200000 jobs, here’s how

Good news for jobseekers, this festive season is likely to give a major boost to India's economy. Consumer spending is likely to see a major surge in Dhanteras and Diwali.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 12:11 PM IST

BIG boost to India's economy ahead of Dussehra, Diwali; likely to create 200000 jobs, here’s how
Good news for jobseekers, this festive season is likely to give a major boost to India's economy. Consumer spending is likely to see a major surge in Dhanteras and Diwali. As per reports, this seasonal consumer spending is expected to generate up to 2 lakh jobs in key sectors like retail, e-commerce, logistics and comsumer services. 

In a report by NLB Services, it is mentioned that around 70 per cent jobs are expected to be gig roles.  Festive season has been a traditional major driver of consumer spending that shapes the employment model. Tier 2 cities such as Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Indore, Surat, and Nagpur are anticipated to see a 30-40 per cent increase in gig hiring.

Major hiring surge

Ahead of the festive sesion, there will be a major increase by approximately 20-25 per cent in hiring as compared to last year. Sectors such as quick commerce and third-party logistics are driving the uptick, supported by significant investments in supply chain and last-mile delivery infrastructure.

However, the report states that over 70 per cent job are expected to be gig roles only for festive season, while 30 per cent are permanent.

“Over 35 per cent of businesses are now rethinking festive hiring as a component of their long-term talent strategy. We're seeing companies invest in pre-festive skilling initiatives, revisit their workforce diversity goals, and increasingly view seasonal demand as a testing ground for agile workforce models,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

Further, the report showed that several large Q-commerce and e-commerce players are projected to retain 26 per cent of this expanded workforce beyond the festive window, pointing to a structural shift rather than a seasonal spike.

With these cities emerging as micro-fulfillment hubs for retail and e-commerce companies, Tier 2 cities accounted for 47 per cent (YoY) of total gig hiring during the last festive season -- a figure expected to rise to 50 per cent in FY26.

“While metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi continue to lead in demand by volume, the real growth momentum is clearly shifting to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities -- where talent supply is strong, operational costs are lower, and attrition rates remain minimal,” Alug said.

(with IANS inputs)

