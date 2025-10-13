Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BIG Boost For Tamil Nadu: THIS company set to invest Rs 150000000000 in the state for..., will create 14000 new jobs, name is...

This deal is a major boost for Tamil Nadu's electronics and advanced manufacturing sector, and it sets the stage for the Dravidian Model 2.0, according to the report. Read here to know more details about this deal.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 02:45 PM IST

BIG Boost For Tamil Nadu: THIS company set to invest Rs 150000000000 in the state for..., will create 14000 new jobs, name is...
The Tamil Nadu government has announced a major investment deal with Foxconn, a leading electronics manufacturer, worth Rs 15,000 crore. This investment is expected to create 14,000 high-value jobs for engineers in the state. Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, hailed the deal as a significant milestone for the state's economy and a testament to its commitment to creating jobs.

Foxconn's plans for Tamil Nadu

According to Rajaa, Foxconn will bring its next phase of value-added manufacturing, R&D integration, and AI-led advanced tech operations to Tamil Nadu. The company is expected to leverage the state's existing infrastructure and talent pool to drive its growth plans. The minister also announced that Tamil Nadu's investment promotion agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, will have a dedicated Foxconn Desk to guide interested parties and ensure seamless facilitation.

Big boost for Tamil Nadu's electronics sector

This deal is a major boost for Tamil Nadu's electronics and advanced manufacturing sector, and it sets the stage for the Dravidian Model 2.0, according to Rajaa. The minister credited Chief Minister MK Stalin for meeting with Foxconn's India Representative Robert Wu, which helped to reaffirm their deep trust in Tamil Nadu with substantial investment commitments.

Tamil Nadu is ambitious in the electric mobility sector and aims to take a leading role in EV manufacturing. Discussions have been held with companies from Germany, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, potentially paving the way for several new industries to set up operations in the state. The state government is actively working to connect talent with global opportunities, and the recent MoU with Japan's Nissan to employ 100 youth is a step in this direction.

Recent investments in Tamil Nadu

This is not the first major investment in Tamil Nadu recently. On September 24, Reliance Consumer Products announced an investment of ₹1,156 crore to set up an integrated manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. The facility, spanning 60 acres, is expected to generate 2,000 jobs in the next five years. With these investments, Tamil Nadu is poised to become a major hub for industrial growth and job creation.

