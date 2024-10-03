Business

Big boost for Anil Ambani as his company reduces debt by 80%, know how

Reliance Infrastructure's recent progress is promising, and the decisions could shape its future trajectory.

Reliance Infrastructure, led by Anil Ambani, is experiencing a resurgence as the company significantly reduces its debt and sees a rise in stock value. Having lowered its debt by 80%, with repayments totalling approximately Rs 3,831 crore, investor confidence has grown, leading to a more than 50 per cent increase in the company's share price since the start of the year. Potential capital-raising methods are being considered and these include issuing equity shares, forming partnerships with equity securities or utilising convertible warrants. With fundraising critical to supporting the company’s expansion, the urgency of this strategy was highlighted in a previous meeting on September 19. Reliance Infrastructure's recent progress is promising, and the decisions could shape its future trajectory. Investors are keenly observing the company's shift from debt reduction to a focus on long-term growth and expansion.

