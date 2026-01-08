Big blow to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, US court orders to furnish Rs 152778384600 bond due to...

The US court also appointed a receiver to oversee Zoho entities and halted a major corporate restructuring move to prevent potential prejudice to Srinivasan’s rights over marital assets.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu and his former wife, Pramila Srinivasan, which lasted three decades, are in the ongoing high-profile divorce case in California. The couple's divorce case is subject to dispute over child custody, financial statements and Zoho's ownership stakes. In the latest development, the US court has ordered to furnish $1.7 billion bond in order to safeguard the financial interests of his former wife, according to a report by The News Minute.

The Superior Court of California in Alameda County's order also appointed a receiver to oversee Zoho entities and halted a major corporate restructuring move, to prevent potential prejudice to Srinivasan’s rights over marital assets."The record in this case demonstrates that petitioner (Sridhar) has acted without regard for respondent’s (Pramila’s) interests in community assets and without regard for the law, and that Zoho Corporation, T&V Holdings, Inc., Tony Thomas, ZCPL and related entities will act at Petitioner’s direction to further Petitioner’s interest and prejudice Respondent’s interests," the order said, as quoted by The News Minute.

In a court filing, Srinivasan claimed that Vembu abandoned her and her son when he moved back to India in 2020 without returning. She alleged that he transferred Zoho ownership stakes and intellectual property holdings through complex transactions without her knowledge or consent, arguing this was improper under California’s community property laws. The divorce proceeding began in 2021, with her legal team stressing that marital assets should be divided fairly under US law and disputed actions that might place assets outside the joint estate.

Vembu, however, denied that claim, stating that he only held 5 per cent in Zoho despite being its co-founder and serving as its chief executive officer (CEO) for a long time. According to the report, his siblings now control the majority shareholding (over 80 per cent). As per the 2025 Forbes list, Vembu and his siblings have a net worth of $6 billion. The concerning reason behind the divorce between Vembu and Srinivasan is a high-stakes dispute over ownership and control of Zoho Corporation assets.

Srinivasan argued that the marriage broke down after serious disagreements over financial transparency and asset division. She alleged thatVembu improperly transferred a large portion of his Zoho shareholding and related intellectual property to his sister, Radha Vembu, who currently holds an estimated 47.8% stake in the company. The matter remains under legal review, and the court has not yet issued a final ruling.