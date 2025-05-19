Reliance-owned Ajio has also stopped selling Turkish fashion labels like Koton, LC Waikiki, and Mavi.

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, several Indian e-commerce platforms, including Myntra and Mukesh Ambani-owned AJIO, have stopped selling Turkish apparel brands. This comes after calls to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan over their support to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor by India in wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

Initially, Turkish apparel brands, including Trendyol, Koton, and LC Waikiki were deprioritised on Myntra and AJIO websites. However, these ecommerce majors have now completely suspended the sale of Turkish apparels. Reliance-owned Ajio has also stopped selling Turkish fashion labels like Koton, LC Waikiki, and Mavi.

Myntra is owned by Flipkart and has exclusive rights to sell Trendyol in India. Trendyol is a Turkish brand known for women’s western wear and is also backed by Chinese company Alibaba. Last week, Myntra quietly began removing Turkish products from its site. By Thursday, all Turkish items were taken down, according to two industry executives, India Today report. One of the executives told ET that Myntra is reviewing its brand partnerships and will decide on the next steps based on future developments.

The company is reportedly reviewing its product list to make sure it matches the 'values and sentiments of the country', reports suggest. The Ambani-owned Reliance has also closed its office in Turkey. On Friday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents more than 125 trade leaders, passed a resolution asking all Indian businesses to stop trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The group also called for a ban on imports, exports, and tourism with both countries.

