BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate
Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...
Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...
Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead of IND vs SA ODI series, his name is..., here's all you need to know about him
Explained: Why India is no longer third-world country despite historical label? Trump's migration freeze sparks debate
BCCI announces India squad for U19 Men’s Asia Cup, THIS CSK star to lead the team, his name is...
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4 to review progress in bilateral relations at 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit
Aamir Khan REVEALS last film Dharmendra saw before his death was Sunny Deol’s unreleased…: ‘One of his favourite’
Who is C Sivasankaran? Aircel founder set to buy Ratan Tata's Rs 85 lakh Seychelles Beach Villa for Rs...
Big blow to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, faces massive GST penalty of Rs...; company vows to...
BUSINESS
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries said on Friday that it has received a penalty order of Rs 56.44 crore from the Joint Commissioner of CGST in Ahmedabad. The order, dated November 25, states that the company’s input tax credit should be treated as blocked credit. Reliance, however, said the order was issued without considering how the service provider had classified the services.
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries said on Friday that it has received a penalty order of Rs 56.44 crore from the Joint Commissioner of CGST in Ahmedabad. The order, dated November 25, states that the company’s input tax credit should be treated as blocked credit. Reliance, however, said the order was issued without considering how the service provider had classified the services.
"The Company has received an order dated November 25, (“Order”) from the Joint Commissioner, CGST, Ahmedabad imposing on the Company a penalty of Rs 56.44 crore under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, the Gujarat Goods and Services Tax, 2017 read with applicable provisions of the Integrated Goods and Services Act, 2017," reliance Industries said in its exchange filing.
The company informed the stock exchanges that it received the order by email on November 27 at 11:04 am and plans to appeal against the decision. The penalty has been imposed under Section 74 of both the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and the Gujarat Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. "The Order has been passed, interpreting input tax credit falling under blocked credit, ignoring the classification of services by the service provider. The Company intends to file an appeal against the Order," it added.
Reliance added that the financial impact is limited to the amount of the penalty and that the order does not affect its operations or other business activities. "The financial impact of the Order is to the extent of the penalty levied. There is no impact on operations or other activities of the Company due to the Order," the Mukesh-Ambani owned firm added in its regulatory filing.
Reliance shares, which have been rising recently and touched a new 52-week high, opened slightly lower in early trade on Friday but quickly recovered. The stock was trading 0.12 per cent higher at Rs 1,565.50 on the BSE Sensex shortly after the market opened.
(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)