BIG blow to Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani: Reliance Industries chairman loses Rs 224775097500; Adani Group chairman suffers loss of Rs....

In the latest development, the business tycoon suffered a loss of USD 2.5 billion, approximately Rs 224775097500, on Friday, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list.

India’s richest business leaders, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, are not among the world’s top 10 billionaires, but they continue to rank within the top 30 globally. Reliance Industries chairman is ranked 17th, boasting a net worth of USD 106 billion, estimated to be Rs 9559042900000 (as of January 9, 2026). In the latest development, the business tycoon suffered a loss of USD 2.5 billion, approximately Rs 224775097500, on Friday, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list.



Reliance chairman loses USD 2.5 billion



Even Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) share prices witnessed a downward trajectory, trading lower at 1,470 apiece on the BSE. which has primarily impacted the oil-to-data conglomerate's net worth. Ambani holds 0.12% stake in RIL at the individual level. The company's market cap has decreased by more than Rs 1 lakh crore. It has come down to ₹19.89 lakh crore. After a report claimed that three ships filled with Russian crude oil were heading towards Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, Reliance shares saw a big intraday fall of up to 5% on that day. However, Reliance completely rejected this report, calling it wrong and "baseless".

Meanwhile, RIL has notified about the date of its third quarter (Q3) results. The company's board members will review and approve the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in a meeting to be held on January 16.



Adani Group's chairman suffers loss

On the other hand, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, suffered a loss of Rs 242775511200 of Rs 5753987200000 net worth ($64 billion) according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list. The business tycoon holds the 28th position on the Forbes 100 billionaires list.



In the latest development, Gautam Adani's Adani Group has partnered with Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer to manufacture regional jets in India, with a formal announcement soon at the Hyderabad Air Show. Adani Enterprises has just witnessed a price decline, now trading beneath its second support level (S2). The current price stands at Rs 2160.70, while S2 is at 2302.53.