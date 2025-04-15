Mukesh Ambani’s wealth has gone down by $3.42 billion. He was also dropped out of the list of the world’s top 10 richest individuals and now ranked 17th with a net worth of USD 87.2 billion.

The net worth of India’s richest business tycoons has fallen by USD 30.5 billion (approximately Rs 2.6 lakh crore). This decline is due to global economic uncertainty, stock market fluctuations, and the impact of former US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies, which have heightened global trade tensions.

Prominent billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Savitri Jindal, Dilip Shanghvi, and Azim Premji have all been affected. Despite a 0.1% drop in Reliance Industries’ value and a 24% decrease in Jio Financial Services this year, Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest billionaire, has seen his wealth fall by USD $3.42 billion. With a net worth of USD 87.2 billion, he is now ranked 17th globally and has dropped out of the top 10 richest list.

Gautam Adani faced a USD 6.05 billion loss as Adani Enterprises’ stock declined by 9%. Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies, saw the biggest drop, with his fortune decreasing by $10.5 billion. Meanwhile, Shapoor Mistry’s net worth fell by $6.50 billion.

The Sensex and Nifty, India's two main stock indices, have down 4.5% so far this year. Losses of 14% and 17%, respectively, were recorded by the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices.

The withdrawal of funds from Indian markets by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) is one of the causes of this drop. Investors are becoming more wary of the stock market due to worries of a worldwide recession and exorbitant prices.