BUSINESS

BIG BLOW to India, Amazon, Target suspend new orders from suppliers amid Donald Trump tariff threats, could lead to huge losses up to Rs...

After Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs on India, top US retailers Walmart, Amazon, Target and Gap has suspended new orders from Indian suppliers. How will it affect our Indian textile industry?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 12:05 PM IST

BIG BLOW to India, Amazon, Target suspend new orders from suppliers amid Donald Trump tariff threats, could lead to huge losses up to Rs...

After Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs on India, top US retailers Amazon, Walmart, Target and Gap has suspended new orders from Indian suppliers, as NDTV profit reported. Indian exporters have received formal communications, via emails and letters from these US top retailers. They have asked them to pause all apparel and textile shipments until further notice. This suspension comes amid the additional cost burden on these retailers due to tariff hike. 

 How will it affect our Indian textile industry?

This move will severely impact the Indian textile industry. The estimated increase in overall cost will be from 30% to 35%, and will lead to a 40% to 50% drop in orders from the US. This may lead to losses up to $4 billion to $5 billion (Rs 3,50,47,00,00,000 to Rs 4,38,05,50,00,000) as per experts. 

“Exporters are stunned. Many of us depend on the US market for the majority of our revenue,” said a senior executive from one of India’s leading textile companies. Major firms like Welspun Living, Gokaldas Exports, Indo Count, and Trident generate between 40% and 70% of their total sales from the US alone.

