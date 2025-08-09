BIG BLOW to India, Amazon, Target suspend new orders from suppliers amid Donald Trump tariff threats, could lead to huge losses up to Rs...

Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...
Does Donald Trump get tax break for burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club? Here's what we know
Babar Azam etches name in history books, surpasses THIS legendary player's record during WI vs PAK 1st ODI clash
Treasure found in THIS Indian state, GSI founds massive gold reserves hidden in the land, not Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, it is...
A Historic Roar: KALAM 1200 success marks landmark ISRO-private partnership
US President Donald Trump again claims he helped 'settle' tensions between India and Pakistan: 'Would have been a nuclear conflict'
Meet man, who had 'most massive' crush on Madhuri Dixit, married his cousin, daughter and son-in-law are now biggest superstars
Bank Holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are banks open or closed on August 9? Here's all you need to know
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan: 'Still tying Rakhi on your wrist...'
Javed Ali forced to withdraw from Dubai concert amid India-Pak conflict: 'Not performing with any Pakistani artist but...'
BUSINESS
After Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs on India, top US retailers Walmart, Amazon, Target and Gap has suspended new orders from Indian suppliers. How will it affect our Indian textile industry?
After Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs on India, top US retailers Amazon, Walmart, Target and Gap has suspended new orders from Indian suppliers, as NDTV profit reported. Indian exporters have received formal communications, via emails and letters from these US top retailers. They have asked them to pause all apparel and textile shipments until further notice. This suspension comes amid the additional cost burden on these retailers due to tariff hike.
This move will severely impact the Indian textile industry. The estimated increase in overall cost will be from 30% to 35%, and will lead to a 40% to 50% drop in orders from the US. This may lead to losses up to $4 billion to $5 billion (Rs 3,50,47,00,00,000 to Rs 4,38,05,50,00,000) as per experts.
“Exporters are stunned. Many of us depend on the US market for the majority of our revenue,” said a senior executive from one of India’s leading textile companies. Major firms like Welspun Living, Gokaldas Exports, Indo Count, and Trident generate between 40% and 70% of their total sales from the US alone.