BIG blow to IHFL, ED major crackdown on dubious loans, FIR registered against Sameer Gehlaut in Rs 10000 crore fraud case

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has major step on cracking down on individuals and companies misusing loan funds meant for businesses. The prove agency has targeted those who borrow loans against companies and divert the money for personal gain, with several high-profile cases already under investigation An FIR has been filed against Sameer Gehlaut, co-founder of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IHFL), and several other companies for allegedly embezzling Rs 10,000 crore in funds. The Financial Offenses Wing of Delhi Police is investigating the case, which involves dubious loans disbursed by IHFL to various companies, including Reliance ADAG, DLF Group, and Vatika Group.
