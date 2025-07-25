BIG BLOW to Gautam Adani led Adani group, super app 'Adani One' shelved due to...

Adani Group has officially decided to shelf its super app, 'Adani One', which was launched in December 2022. It is modeled after China's 'WeCHAT' and India's 'Tata Neu', where Adani invested close to $100 million into the project for over three years.

Adani Group has officially decided to shelf its super app, 'Adani One', which was launched in December 2022. This comes amid financial losses and internal disagreements within the Gautam Adani led conglomerate. Adani One was envisioned as a digital platform to integrate the services provided by Adani group, including airports, logistics, retails and mobility. However, there have been a stagnant growth of users, that led to its halt.

As per Bloomberg report, Chief Digital Officer Nitin Sethi, who was overseeing the unit recently resigned amid an 'internal probe into mismanagement of the business', along with several employees.

What is Adani One

Adani One, is a super app launched by Adani Digital Labs, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. It initially offered users to book flight tickets, hotels, cabs, airport lounges and duty-free shopping across Adani airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad ad Guwahati. It is modeled after China's 'WeCHAT' and India's 'Tata Neu', where Adani invested close to $100 million into the project for over three years.

Adani group annual report claimed that the app facilitated transactions worth rs750 crore in 12 months, however it could only manage to reach 30 million users, far behind their ambitious plan to reach 500 million users by end of the decade.