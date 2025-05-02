The investigation adds to the growing scrutiny surrounding the Adani Group - a leading Indian multinational conglomerate - as US authorities, last year, alleged Gautam Adani and two other Adani Green executives' involvement in unrelated bribery. However, the group termed the allegations "baseless".

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has accused Pranav Adani, nephew of billionaire Gautam Adani and director in multiple Adani Group firms, of violating insider trading laws, according to a report by Reuters. The SEBI issued a notice last year, alleging that Pranav Adani shared unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) regarding Adani Green’s 2021 acquisition of SoftBank-backed SB Energy Holdings with his brother-in-law Kunal Shah even before the deal was made public, said the report.

As per Reuters, the Shah brothers - Kunal Shah and Nrupal Shah - traded Adani Green shares and made illicit profits exceeding Rs 90 lakhs, SEBI has claimed. During the course of investigation, call record and trading patterns were reviewed.

Meanwhile, Pranav Adani told the news agency that he had "not violated any securities law" and was seeking to settle the matter "without admission or denial of the allegations". Settlement discussions are underway, as per the Reuters report, citing sources.

Moreover, Kunal Shah and Nrupal Shah also denied any wrongdoings and claimed that the traded were not based on any USPI. They further argued that the information “was already generally available in the public domain.”

The investigation adds to the growing scrutiny surrounding the Adani Group - a leading Indian multinational conglomerate - as US authorities, last year, alleged Gautam Adani and two other Adani Green executives' involvement in unrelated bribery. However, the group termed the allegations "baseless".