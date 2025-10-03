BIG blow to Gautam Adani as I-T dept slaps Rs 230000000 fine on this company; here's why

The Adani Group firm will contest the penalty before the appellate authorities. It said these penalties will have no impact on financial activity.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has suffered a major blow as the Income Tax (I-T) department has imposed two separate fines on his company ACC Ltd, totalling Rs 23.07 crore, PTI reported. However, the Adani Group firm will contest it before the appellate authorities. The Adani firm received these two demands on October 1, 2025. These penalties will have no impact on financial activity, the Adani firm stated.

Why did the I-T department slap a Rs 23 crore fine on ACC?

The I-T department has slapped a penalty of Rs 14.22 crore allegedly 'for furnishing of inaccurate particulars of income' for Assessment Year 2015-16. The department has also levied a penalty amounting to Rs 8.85 crore 'for under-reporting of income' for Assessment Year 2018-19.

ACC to contest the order

"The company will be contesting both orders by filing appeals before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) within the prescribed timelines and, in parallel, will seek a stay on the penalty demands raised under the respective orders," ACC said in regulator filings on Thursday.

What is ACC?

ACC is a subsidiary of Ambuja Cement, the Adani Cement entity, which owns over 50 per cent of the company. Both the I-T department demands are for the period before it became part of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group.

When did Adani Group acquire ACC?

In September 2022, Adani Group acquired Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd from Switzerland's Holcim Group in a USD 6.4 billion deal. As per its latest annual report, ACC's revenue from operations in FY25 was Rs 21,762 crore, along with a cement sales volume of 39 million tonnes. Shares of ACC Ltd were closed at Rs 1,849.10 apiece on the NSE on Friday. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 34722 crore, as of October 3.