BIG blow to Gautam Adani as I-T dept slaps Rs 230000000 fine on this company; here's why

Saiyaara fame Shaan R Grover celebrates working birthday, says 'For me, being on set feels...'
Abhishek Sharma receives HAVAL H9 SUV after Asia Cup heroics: Check price, specs, features and more
PrashantAdvait Foundation’s Digital App: Building a New-Age Wisdom Ecosystem
Ethereum Price Forecast: Best ETH Crypto That Will Produce 15000% ROI By February 2026
LHS brings i2Cool's electricity-free cooling innovations to India, cutting energy use by up to 20 per cent
How Appinventiv's Tech Talent Redefined AI Integration for Enterprises Globally
Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor bring back ‘Sidha Pallu’ trend; here’s how
How Germany is emerging as a preferred destination for Indian students
Dogecoin Price Prediction for October 2025, and the Meme Coin Traders Say is the Real Threat to DOGE
Forget Orry's lobster bag, Sonam Kapoor sets new trend with 'elephant bag' at Anshula's engagement; see pics
BUSINESS
The Adani Group firm will contest the penalty before the appellate authorities. It said these penalties will have no impact on financial activity.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has suffered a major blow as the Income Tax (I-T) department has imposed two separate fines on his company ACC Ltd, totalling Rs 23.07 crore, PTI reported. However, the Adani Group firm will contest it before the appellate authorities. The Adani firm received these two demands on October 1, 2025. These penalties will have no impact on financial activity, the Adani firm stated.
The I-T department has slapped a penalty of Rs 14.22 crore allegedly 'for furnishing of inaccurate particulars of income' for Assessment Year 2015-16. The department has also levied a penalty amounting to Rs 8.85 crore 'for under-reporting of income' for Assessment Year 2018-19.
"The company will be contesting both orders by filing appeals before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) within the prescribed timelines and, in parallel, will seek a stay on the penalty demands raised under the respective orders," ACC said in regulator filings on Thursday.
ACC is a subsidiary of Ambuja Cement, the Adani Cement entity, which owns over 50 per cent of the company. Both the I-T department demands are for the period before it became part of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group.
READ | Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is...
In September 2022, Adani Group acquired Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd from Switzerland's Holcim Group in a USD 6.4 billion deal. As per its latest annual report, ACC's revenue from operations in FY25 was Rs 21,762 crore, along with a cement sales volume of 39 million tonnes. Shares of ACC Ltd were closed at Rs 1,849.10 apiece on the NSE on Friday. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 34722 crore, as of October 3.