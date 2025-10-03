BIG blow to Gautam Adani as I-T dept slaps Rs 230000000 fine on this company; here's why

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Saiyaara fame Shaan R Grover celebrates working birthday, says 'For me, being on set feels...'

Abhishek Sharma receives HAVAL H9 SUV after Asia Cup heroics: Check price, specs, features and more

PrashantAdvait Foundation’s Digital App: Building a New-Age Wisdom Ecosystem

Ethereum Price Forecast: Best ETH Crypto That Will Produce 15000% ROI By February 2026

LHS brings i2Cool's electricity-free cooling innovations to India, cutting energy use by up to 20 per cent

How Appinventiv's Tech Talent Redefined AI Integration for Enterprises Globally

Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor bring back ‘Sidha Pallu’ trend; here’s how

How Germany is emerging as a preferred destination for Indian students

Dogecoin Price Prediction for October 2025, and the Meme Coin Traders Say is the Real Threat to DOGE

Forget Orry's lobster bag, Sonam Kapoor sets new trend with 'elephant bag' at Anshula's engagement; see pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Saiyaara fame Shaan R Grover celebrates working birthday, says 'For me, being on set feels...'

Saiyaara Fame Shaan R Grover talks about him working on his Birthday

Abhishek Sharma receives HAVAL H9 SUV after Asia Cup heroics: Check price, specs, features and more

Abhishek Sharma receives HAVAL H9 SUV after Asia Cup heroics: Check price, specs

PrashantAdvait Foundation’s Digital App: Building a New-Age Wisdom Ecosystem

PrashantAdvait Foundation’s Digital App: Building a New-Age Wisdom Ecosystem

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

BIG blow to Gautam Adani as I-T dept slaps Rs 230000000 fine on this company; here's why

The Adani Group firm will contest the penalty before the appellate authorities. It said these penalties will have no impact on financial activity.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

BIG blow to Gautam Adani as I-T dept slaps Rs 230000000 fine on this company; here's why
File photo: Gautam Adani
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has suffered a major blow as the Income Tax (I-T) department has imposed two separate fines on his company ACC Ltd, totalling Rs 23.07 crore, PTI reported. However, the Adani Group firm will contest it before the appellate authorities. The Adani firm received these two demands on October 1, 2025. These penalties will have no impact on financial activity, the Adani firm stated.

Why did the I-T department slap a Rs 23 crore fine on ACC?

The I-T department has slapped a penalty of Rs 14.22 crore allegedly 'for furnishing of inaccurate particulars of income' for Assessment Year 2015-16. The department has also levied a penalty amounting to Rs 8.85 crore 'for under-reporting of income' for Assessment Year 2018-19.

ACC to contest the order

"The company will be contesting both orders by filing appeals before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) within the prescribed timelines and, in parallel, will seek a stay on the penalty demands raised under the respective orders," ACC said in regulator filings on Thursday.

What is ACC?

ACC is a subsidiary of Ambuja Cement, the Adani Cement entity, which owns over 50 per cent of the company. Both the I-T department demands are for the period before it became part of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group.

READ | Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is...

When did Adani Group acquire ACC?

In September 2022, Adani Group acquired Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd from Switzerland's Holcim Group in a USD 6.4 billion deal. As per its latest annual report, ACC's revenue from operations in FY25 was Rs 21,762 crore, along with a cement sales volume of 39 million tonnes. Shares of ACC Ltd were closed at Rs 1,849.10 apiece on the NSE on Friday. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 34722 crore, as of October 3.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu wins silver at World Weightlifting Championships
Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu wins silver at World Weightlifting Championships
Gemini AI Prompts: 7 trending ideas for boys to create cool, unique looks
Gemini AI Prompts: 7 trending ideas for boys to create cool, unique looks
Pakistan's crackdown in PoJK raised at UNHRC amid violent protests: 'Deepening humanitarian crisis'
Pakistan's crackdown in PoJK raised at UNHRC amid violent protests
Varun Dhawan makes shocking confession, says he once started drinking with this actor on set at 7 am: 'By 2 pm, we were...'
Varun Dhawan says he once started drinking with this actor on set at 7 am
Patriot teaser: Mohanlal, Mammootty reunite after 17 years; Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara also star in espionage thriller
Patriot teaser: Mohanlal, Mammootty reunite after 17 years in espionage thrille
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE