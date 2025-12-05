BIG blow to Elon Musk as EU imposes Rs 1259 crore fine on X for breaching...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for 2026 T20 World Cup spot

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes investor in Perplexity AI, Indian-origin founder Aravind Srinivas says, 'Will work together to...'

From persecution in China to prison in India: Plight of three Uyghur Muslims

Netflix to buy Warner Bros film and streaming businesses for Rs 647463 crore? Here's what we know

Swara Bhasker's father-in-law SUFFERS from this fatal disease, her husband requests fans to pray: 'He helped thousands of patients, now...'

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli's red-hot form sets up blockbuster battle with Rohit Sharma for ICC No. 1 spot in 3rd ODI

Kavach 4.0 commissioned on 738 route km on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah lines, Railway Minister shares BIG update

Lighting Up The Global Stage: An Interview with Sehran Khan

A Conversation with Razan Saylami: From Lebanon to India’s Festival Spotlight

Siddharth Chawla: A Cinematic Visionary’s Journey in His Own Words

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for 2026 T20 World Cup spot

Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for T20 WC

From persecution in China to prison in India: Plight of three Uyghur Muslims

From persecution in China to prison in India: Plight of three Uyghur Muslims

Netflix to buy Warner Bros film and streaming businesses for Rs 647463 crore? Here's what we know

Netflix to buy Warner Bros film and streaming businesses for Rs 647463 crore? He

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

BIG blow to Elon Musk as EU imposes Rs 1259 crore fine on X for breaching...

EU issued its decision following an investigation it opened two years ago into X under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Services Act.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 05:52 PM IST

BIG blow to Elon Musk as EU imposes Rs 1259 crore fine on X for breaching...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major blow to Elon Musk, the world's richest man, European Union tech regulators have imposed a USD 140 million (Rs 1259 crore) fine on his social media company X for breaching EU online content rules. The breaches of the bloc’s digital regulations could leave users exposed to scams and manipulation, they said. The European Commission issued its decision following an investigation it opened two years ago into X under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Services Act.

Also known as the DSA, it's a sweeping rulebook that requires platforms to take more responsibility for protecting European users and cleaning up harmful or illegal content and products on their sites, under threat of hefty fines.

What European Union regulators said

The Commission said it was punishing X (formerly Twitter), because of three different breaches of the DSA’s transparency requirements. The decision could rile US President President Donald Trump, whose administration has lashed out at digital regulations from Brussels and vowed to retaliate if American tech companies are penalised. Regulators said X’s blue checkmarks broke the rules because of their 'deceptive design' that could expose users to scams and manipulation. X also fell short of the transparency requirements for its ad database, regulators said.

Platforms in the EU are required to provide a database of all the digital advertisements they have carried, with details such as who paid for them and the intended audience, to help researchers detect scams, fake ads and coordinated influence campaigns. But X's database, the Commission said, is undermined by design features and access barriers such as "excessive delays in processing.”Regulators also said X puts up “unnecessary barriers” for researchers trying to access data.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance hires 225 engineering grads from govt-run colleges in this state

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for 2026 T20 World Cup spot
Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for T20 WC
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes investor in Perplexity AI, Indian-origin founder Aravind Srinivas says, 'Will work together to...'
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes investor in Perplexity AI, Indian-origin founder Aravi
From persecution in China to prison in India: Plight of three Uyghur Muslims
From persecution in China to prison in India: Plight of three Uyghur Muslims
Netflix to buy Warner Bros film and streaming businesses for Rs 647463 crore? Here's what we know
Netflix to buy Warner Bros film and streaming businesses for Rs 647463 crore? He
Swara Bhasker's father-in-law SUFFERS from this fatal disease, her husband requests fans to pray: 'He helped thousands of patients, now...'
Swara's father-in-law SUFFERS from this fatal disease, Fahad requests fans
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement