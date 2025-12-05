BIG blow to Elon Musk as EU imposes Rs 1259 crore fine on X for breaching...

EU issued its decision following an investigation it opened two years ago into X under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Services Act.

In a major blow to Elon Musk, the world's richest man, European Union tech regulators have imposed a USD 140 million (Rs 1259 crore) fine on his social media company X for breaching EU online content rules. The breaches of the bloc’s digital regulations could leave users exposed to scams and manipulation, they said. The European Commission issued its decision following an investigation it opened two years ago into X under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Services Act.

Also known as the DSA, it's a sweeping rulebook that requires platforms to take more responsibility for protecting European users and cleaning up harmful or illegal content and products on their sites, under threat of hefty fines.

What European Union regulators said

The Commission said it was punishing X (formerly Twitter), because of three different breaches of the DSA’s transparency requirements. The decision could rile US President President Donald Trump, whose administration has lashed out at digital regulations from Brussels and vowed to retaliate if American tech companies are penalised. Regulators said X’s blue checkmarks broke the rules because of their 'deceptive design' that could expose users to scams and manipulation. X also fell short of the transparency requirements for its ad database, regulators said.

Platforms in the EU are required to provide a database of all the digital advertisements they have carried, with details such as who paid for them and the intended audience, to help researchers detect scams, fake ads and coordinated influence campaigns. But X's database, the Commission said, is undermined by design features and access barriers such as "excessive delays in processing.”Regulators also said X puts up “unnecessary barriers” for researchers trying to access data.