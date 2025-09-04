BIG Blow To Cricket Fans: Watching Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in action gets costlier under GST 2.0, IPL ticket prices rise by ...%

The new structure, which comes into effect on September 22, 2025, increases the tax on match tickets. This significant increase will result in higher ticket prices for cricket fans across the country. Check here to know new IPL ticket prices.

The cost of attending Indian Premier League (IPL) matches is set to rise due to the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure announced on Wednesday, September 3rd. The new structure, which comes into effect on September 22, 2025, increases the tax on match tickets from 28% to 40%. This significant increase will result in higher ticket prices for cricket fans across the country. The new GST rate places IPL tickets in the highest tax bracket, alongside luxury goods, racetracks, and casinos.

New IPL ticket price

Under the previous tax system, a Rs 1,000 IPL ticket would incur a 28% GST, resulting in a total cost of Rs 1,280. With the new 40% rate, the same ticket will now cost Rs 1,400. This represents an additional Rs 120 for every Rs 1,000 spent, effectively increasing the cost by 12%.

Check here new prices under GST 2.0

A Rs 500 ticket now costs Rs 700 instead of Rs 640



A Rs 1,000 ticket now costs Rs 1,400 instead of Rs 1,280



A Rs 2,000 ticket now costs Rs 2,800 instead of Rs 2,560

How does the new GST strucrture IPL?

The new tax rate places the IPL and other high-value sporting events in the same category as industries traditionally considered luxury or non-essential. This represents a significant shift in how sports entertainment is taxed, associating match attendance with products like tobacco or services such as betting.

This increase sharply differentiates between commercial tournaments and grassroots sports, despite the GST Council's justification of the move as a measure for revenue alignment. The IPL and other premium leagues are especially affected by the 40% rate, given that tickets for standard cricket matches are still taxed at only 18%.

Movie tickets get cheaper

Meanwhile, moviegoers can benefit from reduced ticket prices. Entry to films with tickets priced up to Rs 100 will now be subject to a 5% GST with input tax credit (ITC), a decrease from the previous 12%. Tickets priced above Rs 100 will continue to be taxed at 18% GST with ITC, with no adjustments to the rate.

The new tax rate is part of a larger GST revision that targets sin goods and high-end discretionary spending. For IPL attendees, this translates to higher ticket prices and a greater tax expense per match, even before considering stadium charges and online booking fees.