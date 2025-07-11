BIG blow to Apple, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has hired tech giant's ex senior engineer by offering staggering salary of .., but has some conditions...

Mark Zuckerberg is on a hunt to hire the best talents in Artificial intelligence in the industry, and it's a bad news for Apple. Meta has offered Apple's top AI expert Ruoming Pang, a massive amount just to join their 'superintelligence' team.

Mark Zuckerberg is on a hunt to hire the best talents in Artificial intelligence in the industry, and it's a bad news for Apple. Meta has offered Apple's top AI expert Ruoming Pang, a massive amount just to join their 'superintelligence' team. Meta has hired Ruoming Pang, ex-Apple senior AI engineer, by offering him whopping $200 million pay package.

Meta has lured the senior engineer, by giving a massive amount, that even no one at Apple earns that much, except CEO Tim Cook. Ruoing Pang was part of Apple’s team developing new foundational models. He left Apple to join Meta, after Apple didn't tried to match the offer. Apple usually secures high pays for senior executives like CEOs.

Meta has been on a hiring spree, they also hired former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, AI founder Daniel Gross, and Scale AI’s Alexandr Wang, who is now Meta’s chief AI officer. Moreover, Meta is also giving huge offers to OpenAI's employees and has already hired 10 employees.

But Meta has conditions for all these big names, they will be provided staggering amount as base salaries with big bonuses, but they have to stay loyal with the company and deliver on specific goals. Also, the money and compensations also depends on performance targets. As per reports, Meta's 'superintelligence team' members will get compensation, comprised of a base salary, a signing bonus and Meta shares, with the stock as the weightiest part of the package.