Meta Platforms, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg, has announced another round of layoffs starting next week. The company informed employees through internal memos, which were obtained by Reuters on Friday.

According to the report, affected employees will receive notifications beginning at 5 am local time on Monday in most countries, including the US. However, workers in Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands will not be impacted due to local labour laws. Employees in other parts of Europe, Asia, and Africa will receive their notices between February 11 and February 18, according to reports.

The company had previously confirmed plans to cut about 5% of its workforce, targeting low-performing employees. The layoffs were described as “performance terminations” by Janelle Gale, Meta’s Head of People, in a memo initially reported by The Information. Unlike previous layoffs, Meta will keep its offices open on Monday and will not provide further public updates.

Meanwhile, Meta is also pushing to hire more machine learning engineers. Peng Fan, the company’s VP of Engineering for Monetization, urged employees to speed up the hiring process for these roles. This move highlights Meta’s focus on artificial intelligence and other critical business areas as it restructures its workforce.

The tech industry has seen frequent layoffs in recent years as companies adjust to changing business needs. Meta’s latest job cuts reflect its strategy of reducing costs while investing in AI and machine learning, which are seen as key to the company’s future growth.