Former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has been accused in a major way by the tech giant’s former employee, according to a new memoir. The new book named, ‘Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism," by former Facebook employee Sarah Wynn-Williams exposes Sandberg’s until now unknown facts. These include splurging on lingerie shopping and building a strange relationship with an ex-employee.

What the book, ‘Careless People...’ says

According to the book, Sandberg ordered the then 26-year-old Wynn-Williams to shop lingerie for both of them, not minding the cost. The shopping price came out to be a whopping USD 13,000. Sandberg had ordered the shopping for a Europe trip on which she went with Williams. Not just this, Sandberg invited Wynn-Williams, her then assistant, to “come to bed”, while they were on a private jet coming back home. Sarah Wynn-Williams has made these accusations and claims in her new memoir which exposes people in power with intricate details into their hunger for power, their strange behaviours and mindsets.

Sandberg’s strange behaviour with her assistant

According to ‘Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism’, once while taking a long drive through Europe, Sarah Wynn-Williams revealed, the two women would sleep in each other's laps and stroke their hair by taking turns. The memoir also claims that Sheryl Sandberg wore pajamas on her private jet while coming back home with Sarah Wynn-Williams and when the latter refused her offer of coming to the only bed on the plane” with her, the former got upset.

Sarah accuses former Meta executive of inappropriate behavior

Sarah Wynn-Williams does not name and talk about Sheryll Sandberg alone but has a long list of Meta’s top leaders whom she blatantly accuses in her memoir. The other one is Joel Kaplan, former Facebook Vice President who also happened to be Sandberg's former boyfriend at Harvard, of misbehaving.

While recalling an older instance, she says that Kaplan allegedly made unwanted physical contact with her on the dance floor at a company gathering and also inappropriate comments about her husband. However, Kaplan came clear of these accusations after Facebook's internal investigation, in which 17 witnesses were interviewed for 42 days, found nothing wrong about him.

Wynn-Williams's accusation against Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg

Sara Wynn-Williams in her book, called Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryll Sandberg as “careless people” and says that these are the people who create blunders and destroy, leaving others to face the consequences. She also said that Mark Zuckerberg was an engineering-obsessed earlier and turned into an executive obsessed about politics and public adoration. She also mentions about Facebook’s re-entry in China by creating a special censorship tool. She had filed a complaint against Meta with the SEC in April 2024. However, Zuckerberg rejected this accusation in 2018, while telling Congress, “No decisions have been made around the conditions under which....service might be offered in China.”

A Meta spokesperson has denied the allegations as “a mix of out-of-date and previously reported claims about the company and false accusations about our executives.” The spokesperson in turn alleged poor performance and misbehaviour as reasons of her getting fired 8 years ago from the tech giant. "Since then, she has been paid by anti-Facebook activists and this is simply a continuation of that work. Whistleblower status protects communications to the government, not disgruntled activists trying to sell books," the Meta spokesperson said.